Lying with Liars
I remember that night.
As we lay in bed and you laid your head on my shoulder.
When I said the fault lies with none and that you should lay your cares on me.
I lied.
I remember that night.
As we lay in bed and you laid your head on my shoulder.
When I said the fault lies with none and that you should lay your cares on me.
I lied.
|
2 comments:
*sigh* you bad :(
haha not me la. just something i came up with while musing over certain things and the interplay between lie and lay.
