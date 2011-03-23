Wednesday, March 23, 2011

Lying with Liars

I remember that night.
As we lay in bed and you laid your head on my shoulder.
When I said the fault lies with none and that you should lay your cares on me.
I lied.

Posted by Aelgtoer

2 comments:

sinlady said...

*sigh* you bad :(

April 10, 2011 at 2:37 PM
Aelgtoer said...

haha not me la. just something i came up with while musing over certain things and the interplay between lie and lay.

April 10, 2011 at 2:56 PM

