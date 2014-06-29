I Waited
I waited.
Breath bated.
For a bait.
A bed.
Feelings that fail to abate.
Only exacerbate.
I waited.
In vain.
I waited.
Breath bated.
For a bait.
A bed.
Feelings that fail to abate.
Only exacerbate.
I waited.
In vain.
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 8:08 PM 2 Comments
Labels: Musings, My Journey, Take 5.
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 10:19 AM 0 Comments
Labels: Musings
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 4:51 PM 4 Comments
Labels: Take 5.
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 11:25 PM 0 Comments
Labels: Musings, My Journey, Take 5.
Spring
Shoots burst forth from frost
Scent of crisp green growth abound
Birth pangs morning brings.
Summer
In dreams they whisper
Tales of old all gone bitter
Parched like sun scorched ground
Autumn
Flowers in the wind
Cascade in billowing streams
Rippling coloured hues.
Winter
Lances of ice pierce true
Blood blossoms red staining snow
See how my heart bleeds
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 9:01 AM 0 Comments
|
Pick of the Moment