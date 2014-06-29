I Waited
I waited.
Breath bated.
For a bait.
A bed.
Feelings that fail to abate.
Only exacerbate.
I waited.
In vain.
Posted by Aelgtoer >> 8:08 PM
Labels: Musings, My Journey, Take 5.
|
2 comments:
You went through so many relationships. If I were in your place, I believe I would've been broken by now. You're really amazing.
I hope you'll find that special guy soon.
Thanks. That was actually an old draft back in 2012 that somehow never got posted. Such perhaps was the disappointment.
Happily attached to a wonderful guy now for over 18 months and counting :)
