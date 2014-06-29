Sunday, June 29, 2014

I Waited

I waited.
Breath bated.
For a bait.
A bed.
Feelings that fail to abate. 
Only exacerbate.
I waited.
In vain.

Posted by Aelgtoer >> 8:08 PM

Anonymous said...

You went through so many relationships. If I were in your place, I believe I would've been broken by now. You're really amazing.

I hope you'll find that special guy soon.

July 3, 2014 at 9:04 PM
Aelgtoer said...

Thanks. That was actually an old draft back in 2012 that somehow never got posted. Such perhaps was the disappointment.

Happily attached to a wonderful guy now for over 18 months and counting :)

July 3, 2014 at 11:44 PM

