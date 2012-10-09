skip to main
The Gay side of Things.
Tuesday, October 9, 2012
Words
Take the words
Chew them up
Wet with scorn.
Spit them back
Black with dread
Covered in webs.
Words mangled
I lie here entangled.
Posted by Aelgtoer
>>
11:25 PM
