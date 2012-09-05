Rain
I look out. At the rain.
A fine mist coalescing into a shower of silver needles.
A fine mist coalescing into a shower of silver needles.
Sharp and slanted into the wind.
Before exploding in wet demise. Silver shards on the black asphalt .
As tongues of lightning fork across the sky.
As tongues of lightning fork across the sky.
Brilliant flashes rending the black canvas of night.
Amidst the lazy drawl of thunder.
Amidst the lazy drawl of thunder.
And the symbolism is not lost on me.
Of you and I.
And the dance we dance, to a tune only we hear.
But for now all I think.
Is of my bed and how good it'd be.
As it rains.
And so I shall.
No comments:
Post a Comment