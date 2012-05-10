Thursday, May 10, 2012

I Dreamt.

I dreamt of dreams without doors
Of love without wars.

That we could belong
In some place together for long

Of conversations without qualifications 
Of expectations without recriminations

That we talk as we walk

Only to find you stopped the talk
Much less walked the talk.

And I remain. Alone in my dream.
For some dreams are best left unshared.

Posted by Aelgtoer >> 1:12 AM

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Been reading your blog and love your musings. Do keep the faith and carry on. Maybe we can meet up one day. Cheers!

June 13, 2012 at 12:09 AM
Anonymous said...

Hey there! I enjoy reading your posts and intellectual ones among us like you makes me proud to be gay! Well I don't exactly strut around with a trumpet and declaring my sexuality but yea, you know what i mean:) Hope you can continue posting more. I will be checking for updates for sure

August 12, 2012 at 6:25 PM
Aelgtoer said...

Thnx you two. :) For the first anon, that's gonna be unlikely as long as you remain anonymous ;)

August 15, 2012 at 12:50 AM
Susan said...

That dream sounds like heaven... literally.

August 16, 2012 at 10:20 PM
Aelgtoer said...

@Susan As should all dreams.. but this is attainable i feel :)

August 20, 2012 at 9:17 PM

