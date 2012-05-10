I Dreamt.
I dreamt of dreams without doors
Of love without wars.
That we could belong
In some place together for long
Of conversations without qualifications
Of expectations without recriminations
That we talk as we walk
Only to find you stopped the talk
Much less walked the talk.
And I remain. Alone in my dream.
For some dreams are best left unshared.
5 comments:
Been reading your blog and love your musings. Do keep the faith and carry on. Maybe we can meet up one day. Cheers!
Hey there! I enjoy reading your posts and intellectual ones among us like you makes me proud to be gay! Well I don't exactly strut around with a trumpet and declaring my sexuality but yea, you know what i mean:) Hope you can continue posting more. I will be checking for updates for sure
Thnx you two. :) For the first anon, that's gonna be unlikely as long as you remain anonymous ;)
That dream sounds like heaven... literally.
@Susan As should all dreams.. but this is attainable i feel :)
