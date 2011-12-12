Rotten to the Core

You weren't very promising to begin with.



Spiky on the outside, hard, unyielding, forbidding.With just the faintest hint of the fragrance within.

A heady, intoxicating mix, at once overpowering yet fragrant. The allure of the flesh therein.

So I tore my flesh from rending that skin, bloodied my hands on those treacherous spikes.

Just because I believed there was something worth the pain within.



Then delving deep inside, through the layers of spike, I saw at last the sought for sight.

Golden, yellow, creamy delight.

But the flesh was more bitter than sweet. It even made me weep.

Yet still I ate, confident that sweeter flesh did await.

But the seed I saw, was black and hollow to the core.



For you repaid trust with deceit, loyalty with disdain, support with scorn.

And I shall never partake of such fruits again.